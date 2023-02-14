There’s plenty of surprises in store on Love Island 2023 tonight as heads are turned.

This evening’s episode starts with the Islanders at both Casa Amor and the main Villa going head-to-head in a Raunchy Races challenge.

The two Villas race against each other to complete a series of sexy challenges. The first Villa to complete each challenge wins a point, the one that receives the most points will win a party.

Love Island: SR9: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam and Casey kiss during the challenge. ©ITV Plc

Challenges include getting into different sex positions, the shortest boys and girls snogging who they fancy the most and the boys with the most tattoos kissing the girls they fancy.

As part of the challenge, Tanya locks lips with Martin and reacts: “Oh wow, it was good actually.”

Casey shares a snog with Sanam, who says: “Casey is a good kisser, I can’t lie, he knows what he’s doing.”

And as the dares continue, which Villa will take home the crown and win the party tonight?

After, some of the Islanders enjoy some private time with Will and Layla getting to know each other on the terrace.

Layla tells Will: “You shocked me.. You’re more chatty than I thought you would be.”

Will admits: “I feel like I gravitate to you.”

Talk on the terrace also then turns to kisses outside of a challenge for the pair.

Meanwhile, Casey and Sanam cosy up on the daybeds.

Love Island: SR9: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Sanam chat. ©ITV Plc

Sanam says: “You’re making me shy, I haven’t felt this way in a little while.”

Casey tells her: “I would say that you’re definitely top so far, but I just hope that’s reciprocated.”

It seems they are on the same page as Sanam says: “You’re definitely my top, 100%.”

But will the pair decide to lock lips?

As for the main villa, Olivia chats with Maxwell: “It’s so quiet in here… it’s nice though.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep30 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell chats to Olivia. ©ITV Plc

Maxwell asks her: “Do you think you have certain barriers… are there things you’re trying to avoid, things you’re trying not to do because you’re trying to be respectful? Or are you very much here for yourself?”

Olivia replies: “I’m definitely here for myself.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.