Love Island 2023 spoilers as girls party with new boys in Casa Amor

Love Island: SR9: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Casa Amor Islanders cheers: Ryan, Kain, Maxwell, Samie, Lana, Frankie, Bayley, Jessie, Claudia, Olivia and Tanya. ©ITV Plc

Tonight’s Love Island sees the girls get entertained by six new boys in Casa Amor.

Maxwell, Frankie, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Ryan meet the girls for the first time with Martin reacting: “You lot look gorgeous.”

Kain adds: “You are all my type!”

Talk turns to the boys in the main Villa as Bayley asks: “Which ones of you are ‘wifed off’ already then?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Frankie strips watched on by Bayley, Tanya, Claudia, Jessie, Olivia, Lana, Samie, Maxwell, Martin, Ryan and Kain. ©ITV Plc

Tanya explains her situation as she says: “I’m coupled up with Shaq, me and him have been like this from the beginning” as she crosses her fingers before going on to say: “We’ve kind of left it on ‘we will see’.”

When asked about her partner back in the Villa, Olivia says: “I’ve forgotten his name…” before clarifying it would take “a lot” to turn her head from Kai.

As music starts to play in Casa Amor and the girls are dancing and chanting with the boys, the main Villa can hear the party.

Kai admits: “It makes me miss them being able to hear them.”

Will jokes: “Sorry, can they turn that down a little bit?”

Back in Casa, fresh from the dancing, Martin and Tanya get to know each other as he tells her: “You’ve not really had a proper test.”

Tanya replies: “Do you think you’re my proper test?”

Martin says: “I’m the exam, the main event and I feel like you know it, too.”

Meanwhile, Kain tells Lana: “If I had to describe my type, it’s you to a T.”

Elsewhere, Jessie tells Frankie: “If someone was going to top Will it would have to be next level.”

Frankie jokes: “It would just have to be Frankie.”

Speaking alone, Maxwell asks Olivia if he would be wasting his time if he wanted to get to know her, to which she replies: “No you’re not wasting your time, you’re an attractive guy and definitely my type.”

Talk then turns to sleeping arrangements. Who will be sleeping next to whom?

Love Island: SR9: Ep29 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the firepit Will, Tom, Casey, Cynthia, Lynda, Sanam, Layla, Sammy, Lydia, Kai, Shaq and Ron. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, back at the main villa, six new Casa Amor girls – Sammy, Layla, Cynthia, Lydia, Sanam and Lynda – make their entrance.

Sammy is first to open the door into the garden as she says: “Hey boys, we heard you were alone!”

After they all introduce themselves, Casey and Shaq give the girls a guided tour of the Villa. As they pass the kitchen, Lydia cheekily asks: “Is that where you’re going to be making me my coffee in the morning, Casey…?”

What’s in store for both Villas as the new arrivals make themselves at home?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.