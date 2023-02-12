Tonight's Love Island spoilers as Casa Amor begins with twelve new Islanders

Love Island: SR9: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie, Tanya, Samie, Claudia, Olivia and Lana get a text about the new boys. ©ITV Plc

Casa Amor opens its doors for Love Island 2023 tonight with twelve new Islanders preparing to stir things up.

In this evening’s episode, Samie receives a top secret text.

It reads: “Girls, shush keep it quiet it’s time for you to sneak out of the Villa as you are off on a girly getaway, grab any essentials and please leave the Villa immediately #MakeABreakForIt #CasaAmor.”

As the girls rush out of the Villa in their dressing gowns and towels, with just a few of their belongings, it isn’t long before the boys clock their absence.

Love Island: SR9: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Samie and Jessie.

As Shaq walks into the empty dressing room he says: “Where are the girls?” Running back upstairs to the boys he says: “No, no, no! Boys…the girls are gone.”

As they all rush outside to the garden to look for the girls. Among the reactions, Will repeatedly yells: “Jessie!” and Kai calls out: “Olivia!’

As the girls make themselves at home in Casa Amor they all chant: “What happens in Casa Amor stays in Casa Amor.”

Meanwhile one girl says: “When the cat’s away the mice will play”.

One of the other girls agrees and says: “Out of sight, out of mind.”

Soon the two groups of original Islanders are joined by twelve new singletons.

Meanwhile in the main Villa as the boys speculate as to the girls’ whereabouts which all becomes clear when they receive a text, which reads: “Boys, the girls have gone away for a few nights, please now pack them a case for their trip #GoneForAGoodTimeNotALongTime #CasaAmor.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep28 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin, Frankie, Ryan, Kain, Maxwell and Bayley arrive at Casa Amor.

Elsewhere as the girls toast their first evening away they receive another text that reads: “Girls, welcome to Casa Amor you will have six new boys to get to know. Please get ready to meet Maxwell, Frankie, Bayley, Martin, Kain and Ryan #GirlsOnJob #TimeForAmorBoys.”

Love Island 2023 continues tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.