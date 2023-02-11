Love Island has revealed the brand-new singles entering the Villa this weekend for Casa Amor.

A total of 12 new islanders will join the show as the current couples are put to the ultimate relationship test.

They will be split up across two villas before six new girls join the current guys and six new boys move in with the girls.

After a week of grafting and flirting, each half of the original couples will separately decide whether or not they want to recouple with their partner – or form a new couple with one of the newbies.

Meet the new Casa Amor Islanders below…

Love Island Casa Amor cast revealed

Kain Reed

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kain Reed. ©ITV Plc

Age: 21

From: Gateshead, Newcastle

Job: Energy Consultant

Kain says of who he hopes to couple up with: “If I had my choice it would be Samie, as soon as I start talking to her I think there’s a good chance it could happen. I also like Lana, she’s obviously coupled up, but in Casa Amor the other boys aren’t there so we’ll have to see what happens won’t we?!”

Ryan Weekley

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ryan Weekley. ©ITV Plc

Age: 22

From: Nottingham

Job: Steel Erector

On who he wants to couple up with, Ryan says: “Samie, because she’s great to look at and I think we have the same interests. We both want to travel, so I’d love to travel around the world with her.”

Frankie Davey

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Frankie Davey. ©ITV Plc

Age: 22

From: Ipswich

Job: Pro Boxer

Frankie says: “There’s two girls that have caught my eye.. one would be a more difficult one to pursue.”

Maxwell Samuda

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maxwell Samuda. ©ITV Plc

Age: 23

From: London

Job: Finance Student and Restaurant Host

Maxwell also has his eye on Samie: “She keeps it real and she seems like she’s not afraid to speak her mind.”

Bayley Mummery

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX Pictured: Bayley Mummery. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: Surrey

Job: Operations Manager

Bayley says of who he wants to couple up with: “Samie, she’s my type to a T. If you asked my mum or dad my type they would literally describe her.”

Martin Akinola

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Martin Akinola. ©ITV Plc

Age: 27

From: Dublin

Job: Senior Software Engineer

Martin tases of the current Islanders: “I don’t just have one person, I’ve got options…”

Layla Al-Momani

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Layla Al-Momani. ©ITV Plc

Age: 28

From: Kingston, South West London

Job: Brand Managing Director

Layla says of who she wants to couple up with: “Ron! He’s cheeky and he’s like a lad. I really fancy Will, too. My type is Louis Theroux and he just gives that vibe. I also fancy Shaq, but he seems to be unavailable!”

Sammy James

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sammy James. ©ITV Plc

Age: 27

From: Leicester, lives in Dubai

Job: Beauty Buyer

Sammy shares: “I’ve got my eye on Casey. He’s my number one, he’s cheeky! His blue eyes remind me of the ocean and I love the ocean; it makes me feel calm and connected. That’s the way he’s probably going to make me feel. I also like the fact that he looks a little bit like Bradley Cooper who is definitely my celebrity crush! And then Tom – for the eye contact!”

Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Cynthia Otseh-Taiwo. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: North London

Job: Dental Receptionist and Baker

Cynthia reveals: “Tom is the kind of guy I’d go for on the outside and Will looks like my exes!”

Sanam Harrinanan

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Sanam Harrinanan. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Bedford

Job: Social Worker

Sanam says of the boys: “Kai is my number one. Job wise I think that we’d connect a lot and I think he’s cute! Tom, I love his beard! He’s not my usual type, but there’s something about him that attracts me

physically. Casey, he doesn’t seem that serious and I think you could have fun and banter with him.”

Lydia Karakyriakou

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lydia Karakyriakou. ©ITV Plc

Age: 22

From: Glasgow

Job: Retail Customer Assistant

Lydia says who she wants to couple up with: “Casey, I love his personality. After seeing the way he spoke with Lana about their situation, I thought he was really upfront. I respect that he didn’t beat around the bush and was honest about the way he felt.”

Lynda Flix

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lynda Flix. ©ITV Plc

Age: 22

From: Salford, Manchester

Job: Healthcare Assistant and Singer

Lynda reveals who she has her eye on: “Kai and Shaq, they’re both tall, dark and handsome. Tom too, I like his eyes and they seem to be doing something for the girls, I want to experience that.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX.