Siva Kaneswaran to miss Dancing On Ice's latest live show due to illness

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV and ITV Hub. Pictured: Siva Kaneswaran. ©ITV Plc

Siva Kaneswaran will not be performing on this week‘s latest Dancing On Ice live show, it’s been announced.

The Wanted star will sit this Sunday’s show out due to illness.

He has been advised by the Dancing on Ice medical professionals to rest and not perform in this Sunday’s show.

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini. ©ITV Plc

A Dancing on Ice spokesperson said: “Due to illness Siva will not skate in this weekend’s show. We look forward to welcoming him back next weekend.”

Siva Kaneswaran said: “I’m gutted that I won’t be performing this weekend but I picked up a bug earlier in the week which I haven’t been able to shake so I need to rest and get myself better.

“Good luck to all the contestants this weekend – I’m looking forward to watching everyone’s performances!”

Those alongside Siva on this year’s Dancing On Ice line up are singer & TV personality Michelle Heaton, actress Patsy Palmer, Hollyoaks & Doctors actress Carley Stenson, TV personality Joey Essex and football legend John Fashanu.

Joining them are Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu, artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher and comedian Darren Harriott.

Last week saw Love Island star Ekin-Su become the latest contestant to leave the competition.

Sunday night will see an ‘icons’ themed week with all the routines themed around music superstars including Beyoncé, Elton John and George Michael.

This week once again, the judges will mark all of the routines and viewers at home will vote for their favourites.

The two couples with the lowest combined scores will face one another in the skate off.

Hosted by Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby, this year’s show stars Ashley Banjo, Torvill and Dean and Oti Mabuse behind the judges’ desk.

Dancing On Ice airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and online via ITVX here.