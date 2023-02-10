One couple has been dumped from the Love Island villa in tonight’s results.

Yesterday saw viewers asked to vote for the most compatible couples following the latest recoupling.

Unaware of the vote, tonight saw the Islanders surprised by a text asking them to gather at the fire pit.

Love Island: SR9: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Tanya, Shaq, Olivia, Kai, Lana, Ron, Ellie, Jordan, Claudia, Casey, Jessie, Will, Samie and Tom. ©ITV Plc

A follow up message informed the group that viewers had been voting and the couples with the fewest votes were at risk of being dumped.

Who left Love Island?

A series of text then announced that the three couples in danger, in no particular order, were Samie & Tom, Ellie & Jordan and Olivia & Kai.

A final text then revealed that the couple with the fewest votes and leaving the villa were Ellie & Jordan.

The pair therefore packed their bags together and departed the villa.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, Shaq and Ron talked things out following their disagreement over the dishes the night before.

However things weren’t so rosy with Shaq and Tanya after she admitted he could be giving her the ‘ick’ in a chat with the girls.

The couple later had a chat with Shaq telling her: “I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off.”

Tanya insisted: “Babe, no-one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

Shaq continued: “The way it was handled, I don’t like it and I don’t expect you of all people to put me in that situation.”

Tanya replied: “I understand, but for that specific situation that’s how I would have handled it and if I had to go back I would do it the same.”

Love Island 2023 returns Sunday night at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX with an Unseen Bits special on Saturday night.