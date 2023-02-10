One couple faces being dumped from Love Island 2023 tonight following a day of drama in the villa.

This evening, Shaq wants to talk to Ron following their disagreement over the dishes the night before.

Pulling Ron for a chat, Shaq says: “I just wanted to speak to you on a one-to-one basis, at the start me and you were very close and very tight and as time has gone on we’ve grown further apart.”

Shaq goes on to say: “It stems from how much I care about Lana, I do care about you as well and I don’t want there to be any friction between me and you.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Shaq chat. ©ITV Plc

Ron replies: “Aside from the Lana situation, I feel like the reason we’ve drifted apart was the Casey situation. I felt like you thought he was more important and you’d only known him for a couple of days.”

Will Ron and Shaq be able to put this behind them now that everything is out in the open?

After their conversation, Shaq heads over to Tanya and Lana who also want to talk about the night before.

As they discuss Shaq calling Ron over to help with the washing up, Tanya says: “It was rude, he’s a grown man, he heard you the first time.”

Lana adds: “It didn’t sit right and I felt like it wasn’t about the kitchen.”

Later on and the girls go out for cocktails together. Lana says: “I feel like the girls are a lot stronger than the boys at the minute.”

Tanya agrees as she says: “Yes, in terms of friendship, we’re like this” while crossing her fingers.

Love Island: SR9: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya ©ITV Plc

As the conversation continues she admits Shaq could be giving her the ‘ick’.

Then back at the villa, Shaq pulls Tanya for a chat.

Shaq says: “I wanted to speak to you about when you and Lana spoke to me, with that situation, I’ll be honest, I really didn’t like it. It felt like I was being told off.”

Tanya replies: “Babe, no-one is coming to you like a child, I don’t know why you’re taking it like that.”

Shaq says: “The way it was handled, I don’t like it and I don’t expect you of all people to put me in that situation.”

Tanya continues: “I understand, but for that specific situation that’s how I would have handled it and if I had to go back I would do it the same.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep26 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Tanya, Shaq, Olivia, Kai, Lana, Ron, Ellie, Jordan, Claudia, Casey, Jessie, Will, Samie and Tom. ©ITV Plc

The night is then interrupted by a text, calling the group to the firepit. Another message announces that the public have been voting for the most compatible couple and those with the fewest votes are at risk of leaving the villa.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.