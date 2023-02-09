Love Island's Zara reveals who might be playing a game in the villa

Love Island’s Zara Lackenby-Brown has spilled on all her fellow Islanders after leaving the villa.

Zara was dumped from the show last week in a shock recoupling.

Having flown back from the South African villa to the UK, tonight she spoke to FUBAR Radio about her time on the show and revealed who she believes is playing a game in the villa.

Love Island: SR9: Ep5 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara. ©ITV Plc

Chatting to hosts Bobby Norris and Stephen Leng on the showbiz gossip programme Access All Areas, Zara confessed: “I’ll be really honest with you. I was not expecting Kai [Fagan] and Olivia [Hawkins] to be together right now. When I lived in there they didn’t seem to have that kind of chemistry.

“They were in there from the start and Kai was into Tanyel [Revan] and Anna- May [Robey]. Liv was obviously into Tom [Clare], then it was Aaron [Waters], then it was Spencer [Wilks].”

She continued: “Maybe they just kept crossing paths and suddenly they thought “Oh! You’re the one!” but it seems more like it’s convenient for now. Like who else is left?”

Zara later suggests some Islanders aren’t on the show aren’t being their true selves.

She explains: “People that I think maybe come across not as genuine as the others: Ron. I hate to say it because we’re on good terms but maybe Olivia. Just because I question some of her actions and her motives behind why she moves the way she does.

“Maybe also the Aussies that came in because they’ve done it before. If you’ve done it once and it didn’t work out, why would you do it again? Unless it’s just for a career boost.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep7 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia and Zara chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Zara spoke about her fiery relationship with Olivia Hawkins: “I did leave on good terms with Olivia and I hope to stay that way because it wasn’t nice when we went in there and had tension. I think she really put him [Tom Clare] between me and her, I didn’t try to put him between us.

“I think she took a lot of my personal choices to heart, like the fact that I was pursuing things with him and he was reciprocating that energy with me. I think she took that to heart, as if I came in there with a personal vendetta against her. I’ve seen her have a little clash and tension with Tanyel. I’ve now seen her have a little thing with Samie.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.