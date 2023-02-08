Love Island’s new bombshell Claudia causes a stir tonight following the heart-rate challenge.

Claudia made a surprise entrance at the end of last night’s episode dressed in a revealing red angel outfit.

Casey reacts: “Oh my god, my hearts going crazy… She’s my type to a T.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Challenge results: Shaq, Will, Jordan, Tom, Ron, Casey, Kai, Claudia, Samie, Tanyel, Tanya, Ellie, Jessie, Olivia and Lana. ©ITV Plc

Claudia then introduces herself to the boys and asks: “What’s the vibe? How is everyone couples wise? Are we settled? are we not?”

Who will and won’t take themselves out of the running with the new bombshell?

As the girls head down from the terrace to meet Claudia it’s time for the results of the challenge to be revealed – and Claudia’s arrival seems to have got temperatures rising.

The result of one of the boy’s reaction to the new bombshell comes as a shock as he is coupled up.

Claudia says: “Sorry… I’m very flattered.”

As for the girls, two boys earned the highest number of pulses racing. So who had all the right moves and how has it left the others feeling?

Love Island: SR9: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana results. ©ITV Plc

The next day, Claudia gets the chance to date two of the boys and picks Casey and Tom.

When asked why she picked Tom, Claudia says: “The northern charm, you’re very similar to me and you’ve got very good eye contact, I love that.”

Meanwhile at the Villa Samie notices Tom’s absence and says: “I knew I liked him, but I think I like him a little bit more now.”

Next up is Casey’s date with Claudia. As they get talking she tells him: “I need to get to know everyone, but coming in last night I feel like I was so drawn to you.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep24 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia and Casey on a date. ©ITV Plc

Casey tells her: “If I could picture a perfect date and a perfect girl it would be this.”

Soon however there’s a surprise for all the Islanders when a message arrives: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

What’s in store next for the Islanders?

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.