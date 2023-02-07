Great British Bake Off 2023 celebrity line up revealed for new specials

The line up of famous faces taking part in The Great British Bake Off 2023’s celebrity specials have been revealed.

Five brand new episodes will air later this year in support of charity fundraising campaign Stand Up To Cancer

In each instalment, four famous faces join the Bake Off tent all wanting to win over judges Paul Hollywood and Prue Leith with their baking skills.

The Great British Bake Off’s Matt, Prue, Paul & Noel

They’ll face a trio of classic Bake Off challenges at the end of which one celebrity will be named the week’s Star Baker.

Noel Fielding will host alongside Matt Lucas, making his final appearance after announcing his exit from the show last year.

Great British Bake Off 2023 celebrity line up

Those taking part across the new series include actor David Schwimmer, comedian Tom Davis, actress and comedian Rose Matafeo, Little Mix star Jesy Nelson and The Repair Shop’s Jay Blades MBE.

Joining them are comedian and Loose Women favourite Judi Love, actor and comedian Mike Wozniak, Dragons Den star Deborah Meaden, comedian Ellie Taylor and reality star Gemma Collins.

Also heading into the tent are poet, actor and comedian Tim Key, TV presenter AJ Odudu, actress Jessica Hynes, TV presenter Paddy McGuinness and singer & TV personality Coleen Nolan.

Finally, completing the line up are actor and comedian Joe Thomas, Olympic gold medallist Tom Daley OBE, actor and filmmaker David Morrissey, comedian Lucy Beaumont and radio presenter Adele Roberts.

The Great British Bake Off: Stand Up To Cancer will air on Channel 4 later this year.

For now you can watch past episodes online and catch up at All4.

Following The Great British Bake Off new Celebrity specials, the main series of Bake Off will air later in 2023 with a new co-host to be announced.