Love Island 2023: Meet new girl Claudia Fogarty and who she has her eye on

New bombshell Claudia Fogarty made a surprise arrival on Love Island tonight – here’s all you need to know about the new girl.

In tonight’s episode of Love Island the current group got dressed up to show off their best dance moves as the heart-rate challenge returns.

The boys were up first as they each performed for the girls, who are sporting heart-rate monitors to see who gets their pulses racing.

They then swapped over but there was an extra surprise in store for the boys when new girl Claudia made a surprise entrance, dressed in a red angel outfit. Claudia said: “Let’s really get them hearts racing…”

Meet the newbie below…

Claudia Fogarty

Love Island: SR9: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia enters the villa. ©ITV Plc

Age: 28

From: Blackburn

Job: Fashion Boutique Owner

Instagram username: @claudiafogarty

Claudia says of signing up: “It’s come at the perfect time in my life. I’m 28, I’m not getting any younger and I’ve been single for 8 months, so I feel ready to settle and find ‘the one’. I’m done with the ‘bad boys’, I just want to find my person and now is the right time.”

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Claudia adds: “Definitely my northern charm with some humour, bubbliness and sass. My northern banter is going to be coming in with me. I think I’ll spice things up a bit, I’m a confident person, I can be fiery when I want to be, but I’m a girls’ girl so I know I will get on well with all of them all.”

And as for who she has her eye on in the villa, the latest bombshell shares: “Tom, I think he’s a really down-to-earth guy and he’s family orientated like me.

“Casey’s very good looking, his eyes are gorgeous and he seems like a down-to-earth genuine guy, too. However, I’m very open-minded; I could like any of them.”

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.