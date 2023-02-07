Love Island: SR9: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom and Samie chat. ©ITV Plc

Lana gets honest with Casey on Love Island 2023 tonight.

Lana pulls Casey for a chat after recoupling with him at the weekend while still being close to Ron.

As they speak in the garden, Lana says: “I do still feel like my heart’s somewhere else.”

She continues: “I need to maybe have my time with Ron, I recoupled with you for a reason, I think you’re amazing, I think you’re really handsome and you’re such a great guy.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana and Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey asks: “Is it still that you’re unsure of your decision and you still want to….”

Is Lana still open to getting to know Casey or is she ready to rebuild her relationship with Ron?

Meanwhile tonight, Tom makes a move on Samie.

As they catch up on the events of the previous challenge Samie compliments Tom by saying: “We were all saying, the only one that looked good is Tom, I was like, ‘Yes!’”

Tom says: “I can’t lie, I would prefer to kiss you outside the challenge,..”

Does Samie feel the same way?

Later that evening the Villa receives a text letting them know that The Hideaway Retreat is open and they must pick a couple to spend the night.

The Islanders instantly come to a unanimous decision, but which lucky couple will be heading off for a romantic night away?

Then the next day there’s a surprise in store as a brand new bombshell arrives in the villa.

Love Island: SR9: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia enters the villa. ©ITV Plc

The Islanders get a new text saying they should get dressed up and show off their dance moves as the heart-rate challenge returns.

But just when they think the performances are over, a new arrival makes an entrance.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.