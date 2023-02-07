A brand new bombshell joins the Love Island villa in tonight’s episode.

In this evening’s show, the Islanders receive a surprise text message inviting them to get dressed up and show off their best dance moves as the heart-rate challenge returns.

The boys are up first as they each perform a sultry dance routine for the girls, who are sporting heart-rate monitors to see who gets their pulses racing.

Shaq is first up as he comes out dressed as an airport security officer and says: “Which one of you girls needs a pat down?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Claudia enters the villa. ©ITV Plc

Casey wears a cheeky lumberjack outfit, Kai shows off his moves as a soldier, Ron gets pulses pumping as a builder, while Tom arrives as a dark angel complete with wings to tempt all of the girls. Finally, Jordan rocks an American football attire and gives Tanyel a lap dance.

The girls are up next, Olivia dons a latex ring girl outfit and it seems she’s off to a flying start, while Lana pops out of a giant present dressed in a red bow, one of the boys says: “She walked out and it was like from a cartoon where your eyes just burst out of your face.”

Ellie comes out dressed as a sexy cat, while Samie dons a devil outfit. Tanya stuns as a French Maid, while Tanyel shows off her best twerking as a cheeky bunny.

Meanwhile, Jessie wears an all pink cowgirl outfit – and as she arrives at the fire pit she says “Howdy boys!” before dropping into the full splits.

Just when the Islanders think the performances were over, a shock is in store as a new bombshell arrives to join the dance-off.

Love Island: SR9: Ep23 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana during the heart rate challenge. ©ITV Plc

Stunning the Villa in a sultry red angel outfit, new arrival Claudia says: “Let’s really get them hearts racing…”

Elsewhere in tonight’s show, The Hideaway Retreat opens again for one couple to spend the night.

The Islanders instantly come to a unanimous decision, but which lucky couple will be heading off for a romantic night away?

