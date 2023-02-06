Ron and Lana talk things out in tonight’s Love Island following Sunday night’s recoupling.

It was the girls who were in charge this time with Lana choosing to recouple with Casey over Ron, leaving him in a ‘friendship couple’ with Tanyel.

In the fallout seen tonight, Ron initially reacts: “That book’s closed, I’m going to let them be happy. When you speak to her just say it’s fine, I don’t need to talk to her, I don’t want to talk to her tonight, I will deal with it in my own way.”

Elsewhere, Lana catches up with Ellie, Jessie and Olivia. Lana says: “Did I shock you?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana chats to Ron. ©ITV Plc

Olivia says: “I’m shocked, you left me on edge. I just want to say I’m so proud of you and whatever makes you happy, makes me over the moon.”

Lana says: “I just think why shouldn’t I give Casey a chance, he’s not done anything wrong. I’m not closing any doors right now, all I’m doing is giving Casey more time. People’s actions after things like this say a lot.”

The next day, Ron decides to pull Lana for a chat.

Lana says: “I don’t like upsetting you. I was thinking can I forgive because after I’ve had so many days upset about something.”

Ron replies: “I feel like him being here for four days has superseded how we felt.”

Lana asks: “Did you deserve for me to couple up with you?”

What else will Ron have to say on the matter and could it change Lana’s mind about her decision?

Love Island: SR9: Ep22 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya and Shaq. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere tonight Tanya and Shaq head to the snug to cosy up.

Speaking about her re-coupling speech, Shaq tells Tanya: “You said a lot of stuff that really touched my heart. Honestly, you touched my heart. Do you know what touched my heart the most out of the whole thing? You saying that you couldn’t do outside life without me.”

Tanya says: “I don’t think I can, you’re full of love and you care about me.”

As the pair make things exclusive, Shaq declares: “I’ve got a whole lot of love to give.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.