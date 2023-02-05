Spencer Wilks has spoken out after his exit from Love Island 2023 this weekend.

Spencer was one of two boys to be dumped from the villa on Sunday night after the girls had to pick who to save between him, Aaron and Kai.

The girls chose to save Kai seeing both Spencer and Aaron depart the villa.

Reacting to his exit, Spencer admitted: “It’s a shame, me and Tanyel had just started to get to know each other, I’m sad to leave everyone but I made some good friends and met some amazing people but I didn’t find love.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia and Spencer.

He said of first being coupled up with Olivia: “Initially the attraction was there, the vibes were there, she has a great personality. We’re very similar in a lot of ways. But unfortunately with love, you can’t force it.

“After a week we realised we didn’t have that giddy spark that you kind of want at the start of a relationship. She’s an amazing girl and we had some really nice times together. I haven’t got a bad word to say about her.”

On his blossoming relationship with Tanyel , Spencer continued: “The vibe with Tanyel is kind of complicated. We didn’t really have much in the first week. We gave each other the eyes here and there and a bit of flirting.

“But because I was exploring with Liv and she was exploring with Kai, it was kind of off the table at the time. But she’s a strong girl, very fiery, definitely. Sexual attraction was definitely there. I think she fancied me, too. We did vibe but I think it got cut short.”

And Spencer says he hopes to explore things with her once the show is over.

He added: “I’m not going to force anything. But I’ll probably give her a message on Instagram when she comes out, just to see what happens. I’ll watch the show to see if she’s single or coupled up by the end of it. If she’s single, I’ll shoot her a message.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Spencer, Tom, Will and Kai get a text. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, Spencer named Will & Jessie and Shaq & Tanya as the couples he thinks will go the distance on the show.

He explained: “Will and Jessie – although I don’t know how they’ll fare outside of the Villa. Shaq and Tanya are obviously very good in the Villa and I think they’ll go the distance. The way they deal with their problems in there is very mature, which I think is a sign of a great relationship. I think Tom will find the right girl.”

Love Island continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.