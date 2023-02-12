Another celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s results – who was voted off?

Sunday saw the remaining celebrities skating for the fourth time this year.

After Love Island star Ekin-Su became the third celeb to leave last weekend eight contestants were left on the line up

Tonight they each performed a brand new routine on the ice themed around musical superstars including Beyoncé, George Michael and Robbie Williams.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

Following each of the celeb’s latest live performances, it was Patsy Palmer who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2023 after the skate off against Darren Harriott.

After departing, Patsy enthused: “I’ve just met the best people ever, we’ve been just one big family. Everyone on this show are just beautiful people and [pro partner] Matt [Evers] is amazing.”

She added: “I wanted to prove myself and I’m genuinely proud of myself.”

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti & Christopher all saved Darren. Although her casting vote was not needed, head judge Jayne said she would have also voted to save Darren.

Those taking to the rink on the Dancing On Ice line up this weekend were comedian Darren Harriott, Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson and reality star Joey Essex.

Completing the cast are Olympic artistic gymnast Nile Wilson, EastEnders actress Patsy Palmer, soap actress Mollie Gallagher and drag queen The Vivienne.

The Wanted star Siva Kaneswaran did not skate this Sunday due to illness and went straight through to next weekend.

It was ‘Icons’ week and Sunday saw each celebrity perform a routine inspired by a musical icon. They also had to incorporate a solo spin into their skate as part of the latest judges’ challenge.

At the end of each skate, the judges marked the celebs out of 10 before viewers at home could vote for their favourite.

The two couples ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

> Dancing On Ice 2023 leaderboard! Week 5 scores and results

This week that was Patsy Palmer & her pro partner Matt Evers and Darren Harriott & his professional skater Tippy Packard.

In the skate-off, the two celebs skate a ‘Save Me’ skate and the judges chose who to save and who to send home. Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.