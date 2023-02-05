Two boys have been eliminated from Love Island 2023 – here’s who left in tonight’s results.

After the public voted for their favourite boy a trio were left in danger when Maya Jama walked into the villa last week.

She revealed that Kai, Aaron and Spencer received the fewest votes and two of them would go.

Love Island: SR9: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia, Ellie, Lana, Tanyel, Tanya, Samie and Jessie decide. ©ITV Plc

In a twist, Maya then told the girls that they had to pick one boy to save.

Love Island 2023 results

In tonight’s episode, the girls chose to save Kai meaning it was Aaron and Spencer who left Love Island.

The show saw Maya join the girls to debrief on the situation before they made their decision. Maya told the group: “Alright girls, you need to decide which two boys to send home, what are we thinking?”

The girls discussed their options as Jessie said of Aaron: “He really is looking for genuine love.”

Tanyel shared of Spencer: “I can’t lie, as soon as I gave him the impression that I liked him, he’s been putting all his effort into me.”

And Olivia said: “Obviously I don’t want to send Kai home, I think you can all see the smile he’s put on my face the last two days.”

Delivering the girls’ decision to the boys, Olivia said: “It was not an easy decision. We have decided to dump these two boys because even though we believe they are both in here for genuine reasons there may be a stronger connection that has been formed over the past dew days.”

Elsewhere tonight, Casey and Ron continue to competed for Lana’s affections in the wake of the dumping while sparks continued to fly for Samie and Tom.

He told her: “I don’t want to rush into anything but I can’t lie, I’m starting to like you a lot. I want you to know how I’m feeling about you, I am wanting to give you all of my attention. You’re the one in here that I can see something on the outside with.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana. ©ITV Plc

Soon relationships were put to the test with the villa rocked by a surprise text.

It read: “Islanders, tonight there will be a recoupling. The girls will each choose which boy they want to couple up with #TakeYourPick #DecisionTime.”

Lana admitted: “I feel pressure, I don’t know who I’m going to couple with…”

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM On ITV2 and ITVX.