Love Island 2023 spoiler! Two boys dumped as girls decide who goes

Love Island: SR9: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia, Ellie, Lana, Tanyel, Tanya, Samie and Jessie decide. ©ITV Plc

Two boys are dumped from Love Island 2023 in tonight’s results.

Last week saw the public vote for their favourite boy before Maya Jama made a surprise appearance in the villa.

She announced that Kai, Aaron and Spencer were all vulnerable and the girls would have to choose two to go.

Tonight, Maya and the girls move across the garden to debrief on the situation before they make their decision. Maya says: “Alright girls, you need to decide which two boys to send home, what are we thinking?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama chats to the girls: Olivia, Ellie, Lana, Tanyel, Tanya, Samie and Jessie. ©ITV Plc

The girls discuss their options as Jessie says of Aaron: “He really is looking for genuine love.”

Ellie asks Tanyel: “How do you feel about Spencer?”

Lana adds: “Do you feel like you’ve got a connection with him?”

Tanyel replies: “Yeah I do, I can’t lie, as soon as I gave him the impression that I liked him, he’s been putting all his effort into me.”

Olivia says: “Obviously I don’t want to send Kai home, I think you can all see the smile he’s put on my face the last two days.”

Which boy will the girls save and which two will be leaving the Villa?

Elsewhere tonight, Casey and Ron continue to compete for Lana’s affections in the wake of the dumping.

Lana says of the fact Ron wasn’t at risk of being dumped: “I was glad when they called your name.”

Ron laughs: “Were you? I’d hope so.”

Lana laughingly replies: “Imagine if I was like, I couldn’t wait for you to go.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep21 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana and Casey. ©ITV Plc

Later on Lana speaks to Casey and he tells her: “I won’t need to f*** up with you to realise what I’ve got with you if that makes you feel any more reassured.”

Lana laughingly says: “The shade.”

It seems Lana is still undecided as she goes to the Beach Hut and says: “I have chats with Ron and I sway more that way, then I have chats with Casey and I sway that way…”

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM On ITV2 and ITVX.