Maya Jama makes a surprise return to the Love Island villa in tonight’s episode.

Maya makes an epic return as she interrupts the Islanders, walking in on their evening without warning.

Maya says: “Hello lovelies! Surprise, did you miss me?”

Leaving the Islanders stunned with what could be about to happen, Maya says: “Can you please all gather by the fire pit.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia, Jessie, Tanya and Shaq shocked. ©ITV Plc

As the Islanders sit before her, Maya continues: “I’m sure you’re all wondering why I’m here… you have definitely been a busy bunch. Well, I’ve got some very important news.”

But what news is Maya about to break to the Villa?

Elsewhere tonight, Tom and Samie have a flirty conversation. Keen to know where he stands, Tom asks: “Where’s your head at?”

Samie teasingly asks: “Who do I like? Erm, you and that’s all you need to know really, you’re kind of up there.”

Tom laughs: “’Kind of up there’, what do you mean ‘kind of’? I’m very attracted to you, I do want to see if there’s something deeper than an attraction. I’ll be straight up, I do want to see if there’s anything with me and you.”

Meanwhile, Kai and Olivia head to the terrace for some alone time while Casey wins the race to make breakfast for Lana.

Love Island: SR9: Ep19 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Lana. ©ITV Plc

As he presents Lana with her breakfast Casey says: “I made it into a smiley face to summarise our last few days because I can’t stop smiling when I’m with you.”

As Lana and Casey enjoy an al fresco morning date, Ron looks on and says: “I hope he’s done the avocado right, he’s even added salmon on there, not sure she’s a fan of salmon…”

But Samie later sits down with Lana with something to share about Ron…

With both boys vying for her attention, where does Lana’s interest lie?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.