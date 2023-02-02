Love Island: SR9: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana smiles at Casey. ©ITV Plc

Casey and Ron compete to win over Lana in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

Following his date with Lana, new bombshell Casey enjoys his first night in the Villa and makes a toast to “kissing lots of girls” he pulls Lana for a chat.

Casey asks Lana: “When me and Jordan first came in, were you more attracted to me or were you like, they’re both fit?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

Lana replies: “I thought you were both very attractive but I was more attracted to you… I feel like we’ve got an instant connection.”

Casey agrees: “Yeah, 100% I completely agree, I feel exactly the same way.”

Lana tells Casey: “I’m glad you’re here, I think you were what I needed.”

The next morning it seems a battle has begun over breakfast.

Casey heads over to Lana and asks: “How’s it going? Do you want some scrambled eggs? Have you had breakfast? I can make you something.”

However, it seems that Ron is already cooking something up in the kitchen.

From across the Villa Ron cheekily says: “You’re too late mate, it’s all well and good but you’re too late, if you’re going to get on job you’ve got to be quick with it.”

As Casey heads towards the kitchen, Ron laughs as he asks Casey: “Is that it now, is it going to be the race for Lana’s breakfast?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile tonight the Islanders take part in a kissing competition.

A text arrives announcing: “Islanders, it’s time to pucker up and lock lips in today’s challenge The Kissing Competition #Mouth2Mouth #TheseLipsDontLie”

As the boys line up by the pool they each wear an eye mask and ear defenders as the girls take it in turns to make their way down the line kissing each boy as they go.

After they’ve locked lips the boys then mark the mystery kisser out of 10.

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.