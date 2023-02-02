Love Island spoiler! Kai drops Samie as he makes a move on Olivia

Kai turns his attention to Olivia on Love Island tonight just a day after recoupling with new girl Samie.

In this evening’s episode, Kai catches up with Ron in the garden and discusses his plan to get to know Olivia better.

Kai tells Ron, “No time like the present”, as he calls her over.

Love Island: SR9: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai and Ron chat. ©ITV Plc

On the beanbags, Kai puts his talk into action as he tells Olivia: “For the past week I have been thinking I do want to get to know you more.”

As Kai and Olivia catch up she says: “Not to blow your head up but you are more my type. But I think that’s obvious because I picked you on the first day.”

Kai replies: “You’ll have to graft me a little bit though won’t you?”

Olivia laughs as she tells him: “Oh, shut up.”

Is a new connection blossoming? And where does this leave their respective couples?

Meanwhile tonight new boys Casey and Jordan continue their dates.

As Lana and Tanyel return back to the Villa after their time with the newbies, Casey chooses Olivia for his second date while Jordan’s next pick is Samie.

As the girls help each other get ready, Lana gives them a heads up on how her date went with Casey as she says: “Casey is really nice, you will really get on with him, he’s funny, really good chat, really nice boy, I think he’s got good morals.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep18 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Olivia on a date. ©ITV Plc

Tanyel adds: “You lot are going to have such a nice date, honestly, Jordan was so easy to get on with.”

After the date Samie heads back to the Villa while Olivia swaps over for a final date with Jordan.

As Jessie gets ready, Will says to the boys: “If there is a connection, all I want is her to be happy and if another boy makes her happier than I do… it’s not the best feeling is it?”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.