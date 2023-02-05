Another celebrity couple has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s results – who was voted off?

This weekend saw all of the remaining celebrities skating for the third time this year.

After Michelle Heaton became the second celeb to leave last week, nine contestants were left on the series in Sunday’s latest show.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

Following each of the celeb’s latest live performances, it was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2023 tonight (5 February) after the skate off against Patsy Palmer.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Ashley, Oti and Jayne all saved Patsy, leaving Ekin-Su to go home. Although his casting vote was not needed, head judge for the week Chris also saved Patsy.

Those left on the Dancing On Ice line up at the start of the evening included DJ and actress Patsy Palmer, Olympic-medal winning gymnast Nile Wilson, Corrie actress Mollie Gallagher and Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

Joining them are screen and stage actress Carley Stenson, comedian Darren Harriott, Drag Race UK winner The Vivienne and TV personality Joey Essex.

This week was ‘Dance Week’ as the remaining celebrity couples took to the ice with a brand new routine, each themed around a specific dance style from the Samba to Street. At the end of each performance the panel gave their scores out of 10 before viewers could then vote for their favourite.

The two couples who came bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard went forward to the skate off.

This week that was Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu & her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield and Patsy Palmer & her professional partner Matt Evers.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.