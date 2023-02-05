Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs revealed for dance week

Dancing on Ice: SR15 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Oti Mabuse, Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean and Ashley Banjo. ©ITV Plc

Here are tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening as the nine remaining celebrities skate together once more.

Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will be back behind the judges desk, ready to give their marks before viewers vote for their favourites.

Dancing On Ice line up

Last week saw Michelle Heaton leave the competition in the second elimination of the series.

Those remaining on the line up for tonight are actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.

Joining them are TV personality Joey Essex, Hollyoaks & Doctors star Carley Stenson, Olympian Nile Wilson, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and comedian Darren Harriott.

This evening they’ll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific themed dance style.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 4 songs

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Paso Doble to Pushin’ On by 2WEI and Marvin Brooks Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Time Warp to Time Warp by Black Lace Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Street to Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit) by Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

Disco to Car Wash by Rose Royce Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Waltz to Three Times A Lady by The Commodores Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard

Swing to Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon

Cheerleading to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by Lizzo Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

The Vivienne and Colin Grafton

Country to Jolene Dpmplin Remix by Dolly Parton Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty

Samba to Conga by Gloria Estefan Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify

At the end of each routine the judges will give their scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite to determine the bottom two skaters.

They’ll face the skate off which returns after last weeks absence.

The bottom two couples will each perform again before the panel decide who goes. Jayne and Chris will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs tonight from 6:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.