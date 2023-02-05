Tonight's Dancing On Ice 2023 line up and songs revealed for dance week

Here are tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.
Dancing On Ice continues with its brand new series this evening as the nine remaining celebrities skate together once more.
Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse will be back behind the judges desk, ready to give their marks before viewers vote for their favourites.
Dancing On Ice line up
Last week saw Michelle Heaton leave the competition in the second elimination of the series.
Those remaining on the line up for tonight are actress and DJ Patsy Palmer, Love Island champion Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Corrie star Mollie Gallagher.
Joining them are TV personality Joey Essex, Hollyoaks & Doctors star Carley Stenson, Olympian Nile Wilson, Drag Race UK’s The Vivienne and comedian Darren Harriott.
This evening they’ll be performing a brand new routine together with their professional partners with each couple given a specific themed dance style.
Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 4 songs
Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer
Paso Doble to Pushin’ On by 2WEI and Marvin Brooks Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers
Time Warp to Time Warp by Black Lace Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart
Street to Friday (Dopamine Re-Edit) by Riton x Nightcrawlers feat. Mufasa & Hypeman Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield
Disco to Car Wash by Rose Royce Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini
Waltz to Three Times A Lady by The Commodores Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard
Swing to Making Your Mind Up by Bucks Fizz Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon
Cheerleading to 2 Be Loved (Am I Ready) by Lizzo Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
The Vivienne and Colin Grafton
Country to Jolene Dpmplin Remix by Dolly Parton Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty
Samba to Conga by Gloria Estefan Buy/Stream via - Amazon Music - iTunes/Apple Music - Spotify
At the end of each routine the judges will give their scores out of 10 before viewers can vote for their favourite to determine the bottom two skaters.
They’ll face the skate off which returns after last weeks absence.
The bottom two couples will each perform again before the panel decide who goes. Jayne and Chris will alternate the role of Head Judge, having the casting vote.
Dancing On Ice 2023 airs tonight from 6:25PM on ITV1 and ITVX.