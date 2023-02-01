Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Girls at the firepit: Jessie, Zara, Tanyel, Ellie, Olivia, Samie, Tanya and Lana. ©ITV Plc

Here’s who left Love Island 2023 tonight after a surprise recoupling left one girl single.

Last night’s episode saw a birthday party for Tanya cruelly interrupted by the arrival of a text.

The message announced a new recoupling with the boys making the decisions. One girl would be left single and dumped from the villa immediately.

Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: All at the firepit: Ron, Will, Tom, Shaq, Spencer, Kai, Aaron, Jessie, Zara, Tanyel, Ellie, Olivia, Samie, Tanya and Lana. ©ITV Plc

Tonight saw the Islanders gather around the fire pit as the boys made their decisions.

Who left Love Island?

After the end of the recoupling, Zara Lackenby-Brown found herself single and was dumped from the villa.

Here’s how the recoupling went down…

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Aaron Waters and Lana Jenkins

Spencer Wilks and Olivia Hawkins

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga

Kai Fagan and Samie Elishi

Ron Hall and Tanyel Revan

Tom Clare and Ellie Spence

Therefore Zara wasn’t chosen and left single, departing the show.

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode there was another surprise for the villa when the latest text announced the arrival of two new bombshells.

A text sent to the girls read: “Girls, head downstairs, get glam and grab a mimosa as Casey and Jordan are waiting for you at the pool #FreshMeat #MorningGlory.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Jordan. ©ITV Plc

Heading into the villa, Casey said: “What I’m bringing to the Villa? Blue eyes, a cheeky smile and a lot better chat than the other lads. I’ve definitely got my eyes on a few girls in the Villa.”

Fellow new bombshell Jordan added: “I think the other boys in the Villa should be worried about me because everyone’s up for grabs.”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.