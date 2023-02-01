Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: All at the firepit: Ron, Will, Tom, Shaq, Spencer, Kai, Aaron, Jessie, Zara, Tanyel, Ellie, Olivia, Samie, Tanya and Lana. ©ITV Plc

One girl gets dumped from the villa in tonight’s Love Island results – before two more bombshells arrive.

Yesterday saw a party in the villa suddenly interrupted by a text announcing a new recoupling.

Tonight, the girls stand before the boys, who are making the decisions tonight about who they want to couple up with.

Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Girls at the firepit: Jessie, Zara, Tanyel, Ellie, Olivia, Samie, Tanya and Lana. ©ITV Plc

As the boys deliberate, shock new couples are formed, while other connections are lost.

Who will new bombshell Samie be coupled up with? And which girl will be left without a partner and leaving the Villa immediately?

Bombshell Samie’s arrival in the Villa causes a stir in the re-coupling. And some Islanders have some opinions on her reaction to the choices made.

The next day and the Islanders wake up the girls are invited to breakfast with a surprise.

As the Islanders catch up in the bedroom the girls receive a text, it reads: “Girls, head downstairs, get glam and grab a mimosa as Casey and Jordan are waiting for you at the pool #FreshMeat #MorningGlory.”

The girls can’t contain their excitement as one of them says: “I’m taking Jordan… you lot stay away.”

Another girl says: “Casey and Jordan, they’re going to be fit.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep17 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Casey and Jordan. ©ITV Plc

As they get ready one of the other girls says: “The boys are getting a taste of their own medicine.”

As they head in, Casey says: “What I’m bringing to the Villa? Blue eyes, a cheeky smile and a lot better chat than the other lads. I’ve definitely got my eyes on a few girls in the Villa.”

Other new bombshell Jordan adds: “I think the other boys in the Villa should be worried about me because everyone’s up for grabs.”

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.