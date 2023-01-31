Love Island spoilers: Ron makes confession to Lana about new bombshell Samie

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Rod and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

Ron makes a confession to Lana on tonight’s episode of Love Island.

The pair take time to discuss bombshell Samie’s arrival.

Ron tells Lana: “Samie pulled me for a chat, I do find the girl attractive, she is my type and she is a nice girl so I’m going to get to know her a little bit. I don’t want you to feel like you’re not my main priority, that does not change. If I close myself off completely I’ll never know whether or not you’re the best for me.”

Lana listens and begins to look away as Ron asks: “Talk to me…”

Will Lana continue to explore her relationship with Ron or is this the beginning of the end?

Meanwhile on the Villa terrace Zara and Tanya are urgently speaking to Olivia after Tom and Ellie’s kiss came to light.

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara, Olivia and Tanya chat. ©ITV Plc

Olivia reacts: “‘I want to explore it again’ my a***, are you serious?”

Olivia begins to enlighten them on her conversations with Tom as she references Ellie and says: “What and he comes and tells me that he ‘sees her as a friend’?”

Oliva heads down and pulls Tom for a chat, she says: “Do you have anything you want to tell me?”

How will Tom respond? And will Olivia like what he has to say?

Elsewhere, After Kai pulled Samie in front of Tanyel, he pulls Tanyel to apologise saying, “I think I was very insensitive.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanyel and Kai chat. ©ITV Plc

Tanyel says: “I don’t feel like I’m your main priority and it’s put me off of you. I’m not going to lie.”

As the conversation continues Tanyel says: “Whether you apologise or not I’m not accepting that, I’m too annoyed and I want to have my space.”

Later on and the Islanders get together for a special party to celebrate Tanya’s birthday.

However, the celebrations are interrupted by a surprise text which reaches the Villa, it reads: “Islanders, please gather around the fire pit immediately.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep16 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron gets a text which he and Tanyel read. ©ITV Plc

What does this mean for the couples?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.