Love Island 2023: Meet new girl Samie Elishi as latest bombshell joins the villa

Love Island 2023 introduced new bombshell Samie Elishi tonight – here’s all you need to know!

In this evening’s episode, the boys received a text that caused lots of excitement.

The message read: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.” Hearing the boys cheer from their dressing room, Lana questions: “What’s going on? What if they’ve got a text?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Spencer, Tom, Will and Kai get a text. ©ITV Plc

Lana’s suspicions proved to be right as new bombshell Samie soon made her way into the Villa…

Here’s all you need to know about the new girl…

Meet Samie Elishi

Age: 22

From: London

Job: Senior Estate Agent Coordinator

Instagram username: @samieelishi

Samie says: “All my single friends are starting to settle down, so whenever I suggest a girls’ trip, everyone’s staying in with their boyfriends. I want someone to do that with, too!”

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Samie continues: “Honesty. I’m a really honest person and I have no filter. I won’t take rubbish from anyone, especially when it comes to guys!

“I’m fun and I’m fit! I’ve got to back myself or no one else will!”

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ellie. ©ITV Plc

Elsewhere in Sunday night’s show, the episode saw the fallout from Friday’s game of dares as Zara told the girls how she felt about Tom’s choices, including picking Olivia’s face, her body and Lana’s personality to make up his ‘ideal’ partner.

Meanwhile most recent bombshell Ellie made a move on Tom as she watched him work out.

Tom asked Ellie: “Do you like spending time with me?”

Ellie replied: “100 %, you’re not bad to look at either, you’ve got really good eye contact as well, it makes me nervous, you’ve got really nice eyes…”