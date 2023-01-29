Here’s a preview of all the latest drama from the Love Island 2023 villa to come tonight!

This evening sees the fallout from Friday’s game of dares as Zara tells the girls how she felt about Tom’s choices, including picking Olivia’s face, her body and Lana’s personality to make up his ‘ideal’ partner.

Speaking about the various kisses and choices that took place in the game, Zara says: “All the girls picked Tom…”

Jessie insists to Zara: “Tom’s been really good to you.”

Tanyel adds: “He’s into you – he doesn’t want drama.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanyel, Zara, Lana and Jessie chat. ©ITV Plc

But Zara replies: “Picking Liv’s face… I’m not just a booty.”

Chatting the next day, Zara tells Tom: “I wish things had gone differently.”

Tom admits: “This is meant to be the honeymoon stage.”

Is this the end for the couple or can they find a way to get romance back on the cards?

Meanwhile Jessie has some questions for Will about his reaction to bombshell Ellie in the game.

Jessie tells Will: “Your reaction to the popping the balloon thing, I wasn’t angry but I was like ‘Oh, you rolling your eyes back into your head was a little bit much.’”

Will tells Jessie: “Ok sorry, I’d like to apologise because I’m a bit of a showman.”

Meanwhile Ellie is spending her morning grafting, speaking separately with Will she tells him: “I’m excited for today. I’m ‘bang on job’, I’ve literally only had my coffee and I’m like, ‘Who’s about?’”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ellie. ©ITV Plc

She adds: “I feel like me and Tom have good chat…”

Will suggests: “I think there’s already cracks there for you to slither into.”

Ellie jokingly adds: “It’s still early days, shall I just snog everyone today?”

Heading over to Tom as he works out, he asks Ellie: “Do I make you a bit flustered?”

Ellie admits: “You do, you definitely do.”

Tom asks Ellie: “Do you like spending time with me?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep14 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Spencer, Tom, Will and Kai get a text. ©ITV Plc

Ellie replies: “100 %, you’re not bad to look at either, you’ve got really good eye contact as well, it makes me nervous, you’ve got really nice eyes…”

Come the evening, the boys receive a text that reads: “Boys, grab a drink and head to the sundeck to meet Samie #HappyHour #GetOnJob.”

Soon, it’s time for the guys to meet brand new bombshell Samie who makes her way into the Villa…

Love Island 2023 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.