Love Island spoilers! Hideaway opens while game of dares causes drama

The hideaway opens on Love Island 2023 tonight while a game of dares causes drama.

In this evening’s episode, a text arrives in the villa announcing: “Islanders, The Hideaway Retreat is open tonight, please choose a lucky couple to spend a luxury night away #NightAwayWithBae

The decision is unanimous as the Islanders choose who they want to enjoy a romantic retreat, which couple will it be?

Complete with a plunge pool and candle lit terrace, the couple enter and begin to explore the Hideaway’s many features.

Love Island: SR9: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Hideaway sign. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, two lucky couples get to head to the Villa’s brand new treehouse for some 1-to1 dates.

As they unwind and admire the views away from their fellow Islanders, who is enjoying the chance for some alone time away from prying eyes?

And who is left on the Villa terrace trying hard not to look over…

Elsewhere, following last night’s recoupling which saw Ron chosen by new bombshell Ellie, he and Lana discuss where it leaves their budding romance. Ron tells Lana: “I want to be respectful, but I also want to be selfish.”

Seeking more clarification Lana asks Ron: “What do you want to do?”

Love Island: SR9: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana. ©ITV Plc

Ron replies: “Carry on with us… I don’t think she has a chance of swaying me.”

Ron continues: “I think I’m gonna do something mad and ‘dead it’ tonight. I just want to, I feel like we are too good. When I spend time with you there’s no way she’s ever going to touch this.”

As night falls the Islanders play a game of dares with a difference. Each Islander must pop a balloon in the sexiest way possible in order to unlock their dare.

Olivia is dared to snog the two Islanders that she thinks are most attracted to her. First, Olivia picks Tom and then second she picks Spencer.

New bombshell Spencer is dared to snog the three girls he thinks are the sexiest in the Villa. The Islanders watch on as he snogs Tanyel, Lana and Olivia.

Love Island: SR9: Ep12 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron, Spencer and Tom

Tom is then dared to name the three Islanders that would make up his perfect partner. He picks Olivia for face, Zara for body and Lana for personality.

Other dares include choosing which couples are the most and least compatible and who is most and least trustworthy.

Who is dared what, which Islanders do they choose and what is the reaction?

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.