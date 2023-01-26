Love Island 2023 recoupling results revealed after two new bombshells

Here’s how tonight’s latest recoupling on Love Island 2023 went with the introduction of two new bombshells.
Yesterday saw Ellie and Spencer make a surprise entrance to the villa amidst an imminent recoupling.
They were given the chance to pick first who they wanted to couple up with.
First up was Ellie, who chose to couple up with Ron. She said: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome, I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better.”
Spencer was next and chose Olivia. He said: “She seems genuine and straight up.”
Here’s how the rest of the recoupling went down…
Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga
Tom Clare and Zara Lackenby-Brown
Kai Fagan and Tanyel Revan
Will Young and Jessie Wynter
Aaron Waters and Lana Jenkins
Ellie Spence and Ron Hall
Spencer Wilks and Olivia Hawkins
After all decisions have been made, some Islanders faced interesting conversations…
The next day in the Villa and what better way for the new bombshells to get to know their new partners other than a breakfast date?
In the garden, tables were set with fresh fruit and pastries as all Islanders enjoy breakfast by the pool in their pairings.
Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITVX and ITV2.