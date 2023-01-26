Love Island 2023 recoupling results revealed after two new bombshells

Love Island: SR9: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Shaq, Tom, Ron, Kai, Aaron, Will, Olivia, Jessie, Tanya, Zara, Lana, Tanyel, Ellie and Spencer. ©ITV Plc

Here’s how tonight’s latest recoupling on Love Island 2023 went with the introduction of two new bombshells.

Yesterday saw Ellie and Spencer make a surprise entrance to the villa amidst an imminent recoupling.

They were given the chance to pick first who they wanted to couple up with.

Love Island: SR9: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ellie. ©ITV Plc

First up was Ellie, who chose to couple up with Ron. She said: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome, I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better.”

Spencer was next and chose Olivia. He said: “She seems genuine and straight up.”

Here’s how the rest of the recoupling went down…

Shaq Muhammad and Tanya Manhenga

Tom Clare and Zara Lackenby-Brown

Kai Fagan and Tanyel Revan

Will Young and Jessie Wynter

Aaron Waters and Lana Jenkins

Ellie Spence and Ron Hall

Spencer Wilks and Olivia Hawkins

After all decisions have been made, some Islanders faced interesting conversations…

The next day in the Villa and what better way for the new bombshells to get to know their new partners other than a breakfast date?

In the garden, tables were set with fresh fruit and pastries as all Islanders enjoy breakfast by the pool in their pairings.

Love Island 2023 continues nightly at 9PM on ITVX and ITV2.