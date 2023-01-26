Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star back for 2023 with new host

Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star returns in 2023 with it fifth series.

Glow Up is an original and fresh competitive popular documentary format that sees ten amateur make-up artists battle to be crowned Britain’s Next Make-Up Star.

The hit show airs on BBC Three and streams on BBC iPlayer in the UK and on Netflix worldwide

British supermodel Leomie Anderson has been announced as the new host, taking over from Maya Jama.

Series five is once again presided over by resident judges; Val Garland and Dominic Skinner.

A release date for season five is to be announced.

A teaser shares: “Series five is bigger than ever as the cast find themselves working on set of award-winning TV drama, Bridgerton, creating prosthetic looks for TV sitcom Ghosts and working on a huge beauty campaign alongside many other exciting assignments yet to be announced.

“On day two, the contestants return to Glow Up Studios where they demonstrate skill, artistry, and imagination to create extraordinary make-up transformations in a Creative Brief. These looks are then judged and the two that least impress go head-to-head in a Face Off Elimination and one goes home. ”

Leomie Anderson said: “I am so excited to be joining Glow Up as the host as it’s such an incredible show! I have always been a huge fan and admire all the MUAs work who have been in there previously so to see it in real life is amazing! I can’t wait to work alongside the fabulous Val and Dom in a completely new territory too outside of modelling and get truly stuck in!”

Fiona Campbell, Controller, BBC Three added: “I am thrilled that Leomie Anderson will be taking the reins as the new host of Glow Up. With her flair for modelling and fashion, I can’t wait to see her expertise in action! I also would like to thank our previous host the magnificent Maya Jama, we will miss her of course but she will always be a part of the Glow Up family.”

Previous series of Glow Up: Britain’s Next Make-Up Star are available to stream on BBC iPlayer now.