Two new bombshells stir up drama when they enter the Love Island 2023 villa tonight.

The pair made a surprise appearance at the end of last night’s show amidst an imminent recoupling and they were given the chance to pick first.

First up is Ellie, as she steps forward she says: “I’ve decided to couple up with this boy because from what I’ve seen so far he seems really funny, he’s handsome, I don’t think he’s met his match yet and I’m really looking forward to getting to know him better. The boy I’d like to couple up with is…”

Love Island: SR9: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai. ©ITV Plc

Spencer is next to choose and of his choice says: “She seems genuine and straight up.”

But who have they chosen and how will it go down?

After all decisions have been made, some Islanders face interesting conversations…

As Spencer sits down and gets to know his new partner, talk soon turns to what he does for work. Spencer says: “So I sell online, I sell vibrators. I’m the Director of the company.”

She asks: “Director of Vibrators?”

Spencer agrees: “You could say that…”

Love Island: SR9: Ep11 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Islanders gather at the fire pit: Shaq, Tom, Ron, Kai, Aaron, Will, Olivia, Jessie, Tanya, Zara, Lana, Tanyel, Ellie and Spencer. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, keen to get to know the boys, Ellie tells one of the guys: “I just think everyone is so desperate to be married off, they’re shook.”

As they talk one of the girls watching on says: “She seems ballsy.”

Later, one girl in particular wants to pull Ellie for a chat. What needs to be said and how will it go down?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.