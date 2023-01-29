The second celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s latest results.

The weekend saw the remaining celebrities skating together for the first time this year.

After John Fashanu became the first celeb to depart last weekend, 10 contestants were left on the series for Sunday night’s third live show.

Following a round of skates themed around West End and Broadway musicals, a second celebrity was sent home.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

This Sunday night it was singer and media personality Michelle Heaton and her pro partner Łukasz Różycki who was voted off Dancing On Ice 2023.

Michelle told hosts Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby she was “gutted” to be leaving, adding: “I’ve loved every second of it. [Łukasz] has just been amazing and I’m so sorry it got cut short.”

This week there was no skate off in a first for Dancing On Ice.

Judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked all of the latest skates as usual before viewer votes.

Those who took to the ice this weekend were Hollyoaks star Carley Stenson, media personality Michelle Heaton, Love Island’s Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and TV personality Joey Essex.

Competing the line up is Drag Race UK star The Vivienne, DJ and actress Patsy Palmer, comedian Darren Harriott, Olympian Nile Wilson and Coronation Street star Mollie Gallagher.

Sunday saw a musicals themed special with the couples performing routines inspired by the likes of Wicked, Anything Goes and Chitty Chitty Bang Bang

Dancing On Ice 2023 continues Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.

Next weekend will see the skate off return with the bottom two ranked celebs performing again with the judging panel choosing who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.