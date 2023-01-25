Love Island: SR9: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia, Shaq, Zara, Ron, Lana, Will, Anna-May, Tanya, Tanyel, Tom, Haris and Kai gather at the fire pit while Jessie and Aaron return. ©ITV Plc

Two Islanders are dumped from the villa in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2023.

Last night saw the results of the public vote revealed with six Islanders left vulnerable and at risk of leaving the Villa.

Tom, Haris, Kai, Tanyel, Tanya and Anna-May received the fewest votes from viewers and two will go – with new Australian bombshells Jessie and Aaron deciding which departs.

Tonight, Jessie whispers: “Love you guys” before walking across the garden with Aaron to make their decision. She says: “I’m so nervous”. Aaron assures her: “So am I, I’ve got no idea, I don’t even know where to start.”

Aaron and Jessie struggle to make their decision. Talking about one of the boys, Jessie says: “He’s like one of my best friends in here”.

Aaron replies: “I know, I actually like all of the guys, but you can’t think like that.”

Jessie says: “Ok, let’s break this down” as Aaron finally asks her: “What’s your decision?”

Meanwhile this evening, Aaron is keen to establish a connection in the Villa. He catches up with Zara in the gym and asks if she’s open to getting to know him.

Zara replies: “I am yeah, I think we get on really well”.

Love Island: SR9: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie and Aaron make their decision. ©ITV Plc

Aaron agrees: “Yeah I think so too” as Zara continues: “I don’t know if I’ve told you, but on the outside you’re more my type, looks wise, that I go for and what I’ve gone for in the past.”

Aaron tells Zara: “I think you’ve surprised me most out of everyone, obviously you’re very attractive.”

Elsewhere, the Islanders adorn their best 90s inspired looks for a themed party – however as they dance into the night the party is interrupted by a text… what could that mean for the Islanders?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.