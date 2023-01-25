Two islanders have been dumped from Love Island in tonight’s results – who left the villa?

Yesterday evening saw the islanders receive a text that surprised the Villa, as everyone was told to gather around the fire pit.

Another text arrived announcing: “The public have been voting for their favourite girl and their favourite boy. Those with the fewest votes are at risk of leaving the Island.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep10 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Olivia, Shaq, Zara, Ron, Lana, Will, Anna-May, Tanya, Tanyel, Tom, Haris and Kai gather at the fire pit while Jessie and Aaron return. ©ITV Plc

As new islanders, Jessie and Aaron were not involved in the public vote.

A series of texts then arrived revealing the Islanders in danger. The three boys with the fewest votes were Kai, Tom and Haris. The three girls with the fewest votes were Anna-May, Tanya and Tanyel.

Who left Love Island?

They were then told Only one girl and one boy would be going home – and the decision would be made by Jessie and Aaron.

After talking in private together, Jessie and Aaron returned to the firepit to reveal who they had chosen to leave.

The pair delivered their decision, and it was Anna-May and Haris who left Love Island.

“This has been incredibly difficult but we made our decision based on potential to develop,” Jessie said.

Following the results, excitement hit the Villa for the safe Islanders as Will got a text and announced: “Islanders, it’s time to get fresh and look fierce as tonight you’re having a party #BackToThe90s #EatSleepPartyRepeat”

The Islanders adorned their best 90s inspired looks as they were kitted out in tie dye tops, fluffy bucket hats, oversized bomber jackets and neon mini dresses.

Meanwhile Aaron was keen to establish a connection in the Villa. He caught up with Zara in the gym and asks if she’s open to getting to know him.

Love Island airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.