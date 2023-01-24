Zara makes a move on Shaq in tonight’s episode of Love Island.

In the latest instalment this evening, Zara heads over to Shaq as it seems she may not just have eyes for Tom.

Zara says: “I’ll be real with you, Tom is obviously ticking pretty much every box for me but it’s early still, I haven’t even spoken to you properly, it would be nice to explore.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara and Shaq chat. ©ITV Plc

The conversation is briefly interrupted as Tanya approaches them to give Shaq a cup of tea but soon continues as Shaq says: “On the outside you would be someone that I would go for so I do want to explore that to see the vibes.”

Shaq and Zara talk about both being from London as he says: “You’re from London too, you just get it.”

Zara adds: “Same with you, we are from the same area, that’s the thing, that would just work instantly.”

Keen to make his intentions clear, Shaq is honest with Tanya about how he plans to get to know Zara.

Elsewhere tonight, Kai asks Anna-May if they can chat as there is something he wants to get off his chest.

Kai responds: “If I’m going to be completely honest with myself as hard as it is, I think I do get on better with Tanyel a little bit more and there’s a bit more of a spark there.”

Anna-May responds: “I feel like we don’t have much flirt, it’s a lot of serious chat.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Anna-May. ©ITV Plc

The conversation continues as Kai says: “I think sometimes you’ve just got to go with your gut with these things.”

Anna-May adds: “Don’t worry I feel the same way and I feel like me and you, we get along more as friends, I do have a laugh with you and we can have fun but it’s more in a friend way.”

Soon, the Islanders receive a text that shocks the Villa, as everyone gathers around the fire pit what’s in store next?

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.