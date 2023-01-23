Love Island: SR9: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron and Lana chat. ©ITV Plc

Ron has questions for Lana on tonight’s episode of Love Island 2023.

This evening sees the Islanders play a game of Never Have I Ever with one of the questions “Never have I ever dated or got with a celebrity?”

Lana, Olivia and Zara all sip their drinks as Olivia is first to explain: “I’ve dated someone in the athletic field” and Zara reveals: “I’ve gotten with an athlete before, a famous athlete, very famous.”

Meanwhile Lana shares: “My most recent ex-boyfriend is an actor”.

After the game Ron is keen to know which celebrity Lana has dated as he asks her: “The actor, who was that?”

Lana replies: “It’s my ex-boyfriend… he’s called Owen Warner.”

Laughing Ron says: “So basically I’m competing with someone who’s just come runner-up on a massive show and who’s an actor and I work in finance, yeah, erm, sick. This is great.”

In the Beach Hut Ron says: “That was a shock, I don’t really know what to think about it…”

Elsewhere in tonight’s episode, the arrivals from Down Under go on their first dates.

Love Island: SR9: Ep8 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Jessie gets a text.

Aaron is first to receive a text which reads: “Aaron it’s time for you to go on your first date, please choose two girls you’d like to take and get ready to live the Villa #G’DateMate #MakeYourMove.”

Jessie’s reads: “Jessie, it’s time for you to go on your first date, please choose two boys and get ready to leave #HotDownUnder #UpforGrabs.”

Which Islanders will the new bombshells choose? Where will they go on their dates and will any connections be formed?

Also this evening, Zara and Olivia clash over Tom in a big falling out between the pair.

Love Island 2023 airs nightly at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.