The first celebrity has left Dancing On Ice 2023 in tonight’s results.

Over the first two weekends, the 11 contestants on the line up performed in two separate groups.

The bottom two skaters from each Sunday night went head to head in the skate off this evening.

Dancing On Ice 2023 results

It was football legend John Fashanu who was voted off Dancing On Ice this week after the skate off against Love Island star Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu.

In the skate off, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo decided who to save after the couples skated again.

Oti, Ashley and Chris all saved Ekin-Su. Although her casting vote was not needed, this week’s head judge Jayne said she too would’ve saved Ekin-Su.

Following his exit, John said: “It’s been great, whatever happens, it’s been wonderful… like the FA Cup final again!”

Performing on Dancing On Ice on Sunday were Darren Harriott & Tippy Packard; Mollie Gallagher & Sylvain Longchambon and The Vivienne & Colin Grafton.

They were joined by John Fashanu & Alexandra Schauman and Carley Stenson & Mark Hanretty.

At the end of each routine, the judges marked the celebs out of 10. Viewers could then vote for their favourite.

Ranked bottom of the combined judges and viewer leaderboard were John Fashanu and his professional partner Alexandra Schauman.

They therefore went into the skate off against Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and her pro partner Brendyn Hatfield, who were bottom of the first weekend’s performance.

Also performing last weekend were Michelle Heaton & Łukasz Różycki, Joey Essex & Vanessa Bauer, Patsy Palmer & Matt Evers, Nile Wilson & Olivia Smart and Siva Kaneswaran & Klabera Komini.

In the skate-off, the two celebs performed again and the judging panel chose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday nights on ITV. Next week the celebs will all perform together in a Musicals themed special.