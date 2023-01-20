ITV set to launch 'Love Island' style dating show for older singles

ITV is set to launch a new dating series described as a ‘Love Island for older contestants’.

Called The Romance Retreat, it will see singletons nominated by their grown up children search for love.

The single parents will spend time getting to know one another in a Love Island-style villa.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Maya Jama.

A casting call reads: “ITV1 are looking for vibrant single parents from across the UK who are in search of love, for a brand new dating show!

“This is the ONLY dating show where single parents can search for love, by spending time in a luxury retreat, where all the parents have been nominated by their grown up children.”

Applications close on 31 March 2023 with further details about the show to be announced.

News of the new show comes after Davina McCall pitched her idea to ITV for a Love Island style show those a little older.

She told Stephen Bartlett’s The Diary of a CEO podcast: “I could fill a villa in Love Island with middle-aged people with the best back stories you have ever heard in your life.

“They’ve lived a life – they’re widows, they’re people who have been through horrific divorces. They are people who have split up with somebody and decided they want to try going out with somebody the same sex as them. They’re like interesting people. I’d watch that show.”

It remains to be seen if Davina will be involved with the new show.

For now the usual series of Love Island is currently airing on ITV2 and ITVX nightly.

New host Maya Jama hosts the first of two series this year, set in a sunny South African villa.

As ever, the show follows a cast of singles hoping to meet their perfect match.

Firepit gatherings will see plenty of drama when the truth behind the relationships is revealed – resulting in unexpected exits, dramatic recouplings and shock splits.

At the end of it all a pairing are crowned Love Island winners 2023.