Love Island: SR9: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The girls spy on the boys: Lana, Anna-May, Olivia and Tanya. ©ITV Plc

Love Island 2023 continues tonight and there’s work to do for Will.

Fresh from the re-coupling at the fire pit, Will heads over to Tom and says of his new coupling with Olivia: “Honestly, you are well better suited.”

Will laughs and jokes as he says: “It just means that I’ve got to graft a little harder now.”

Later in the Beach Hut Will says: “[I’ve] got to do a lot of grafting, do a lot of talking and try to take in as much as possible.”

Love Island: SR9: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana and Will chat. ©ITV Plc

Newly single Will kicks off the following morning by grabbing Lana for a chat on the beanbags. What will Lana think and will it ruffle Ron’s feathers?

Elsewhere, Tanya and Shaq cuddle up. He says of the fire pit: “That was intense, something like that kind of puts things into perspective, in those kinds of situations you…”

Tanya asks: “You what?” to which Shaq replies: “I just want to keep you close…”

As they get cosy, could their first kiss be on the horizon? Or will Tanya keep Shaq waiting?

Meanwhile, Haris pulls Olivia to chat to find out where he stands now that she’s coupled up with Tom.

Haris says: “Out of every girl in here, you are the one that I’m most sexually attracted to, you’re a very good looking girl.”

Olivia tells him: “Looks wise I feel like he’s [Tom] growing on me but you’re more my type, I’m more physically attracted to you… And then personality, the thing that gets me so stuck is the fact that you’re both so different and I just need to decide what I want from a guy…”

Love Island: SR9: Ep3 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Shaq and Tanya. ©ITV Plc

Is Haris up for the challenge? And will Tom compete to keep Olivia’s attention?

Then, just as the current couples start to settle in to life in the villa, two text arrives.

Two Islanders receive messages inviting them out on dates with new bombshells Zara and David.

Love Island airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.