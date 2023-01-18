Love Island has revealed two brand new bombshells set to enter the villa this week.
The brand new winter series launched on Monday with ten new singletons entering a luxury South African villa.
Within a day, one new bombshell made a surprise arrival and now two more newbies are on their way.
Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako were teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode and will make their entrances later this week.
Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown
Age: 25
From: London
Job: Model and Property Developer
Instagram username: @itszaradeniz
Zara says of signing up: “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.
Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Zara adds: “Sass, vibes and good energy. I’m a massive hype girl, I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the Villa. I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”
David Salako
Age: 24
From: Essex
Job: Money Adviser
Instagram username: @DavidSxalako
David says: “It’s exciting as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with.”
He adds: “Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes. I think I’m alright looking as well…
Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.