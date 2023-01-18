tellymix
Love Island 2023: Meet new bombshells Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako

Posted by Josh Darvill

Love Island has revealed two brand new bombshells set to enter the villa this week.

The brand new winter series launched on Monday with ten new singletons entering a luxury South African villa.

Within a day, one new bombshell made a surprise arrival and now two more newbies are on their way.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako were teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode and will make their entrances later this week.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown.
Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25
From: London
Job: Model and Property Developer
Instagram username: @itszaradeniz

Zara says of signing up: “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Zara adds: “Sass, vibes and good energy. I’m a massive hype girl, I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the Villa. I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”

 

David Salako

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David Salako.
Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David Salako. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24
From: Essex
Job: Money Adviser
Instagram username: @DavidSxalako

David says: “It’s exciting as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with.”

He adds: “Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes. I think I’m alright looking as well…

 

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.

