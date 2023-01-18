Love Island has revealed two brand new bombshells set to enter the villa this week.

The brand new winter series launched on Monday with ten new singletons entering a luxury South African villa.

Within a day, one new bombshell made a surprise arrival and now two more newbies are on their way.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown and David Salako were teased at the end of Tuesday’s episode and will make their entrances later this week.

Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Zara Deniz Lackenby-Brown. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: London

Job: Model and Property Developer

Instagram username: @itszaradeniz

Zara says of signing up: “It’s been something that I’ve been thinking about for a long time. My love life is a bit shambolic so it would be nice to date in a different environment as whatever I’m doing at the minute isn’t working.

Asked what she’ll bring to the villa, Zara adds: “Sass, vibes and good energy. I’m a massive hype girl, I’m very complimentary so I hope to keep the vibes up in the Villa. I’ll also bring spice, I’m a bit different and I don’t think there’s anyone in there that’s like me so I reckon I’ll keep things interesting.”

David Salako

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: David Salako. ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Essex

Job: Money Adviser

Instagram username: @DavidSxalako

David says: “It’s exciting as I’m potentially meeting someone I’ve never met that I could bond with.”

He adds: “Listen, there’s only one David Salako. There we go. If you’re in a relationship with me it’ll be nothing but good fun, vibes. I think I’m alright looking as well…

Love Island 2023 continues nightly on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM.