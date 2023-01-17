Love Island: SR9: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Anna-May, Tanya, Tanyel, Olivia and Lana ©ITV Plc

The secrets of the Love Island 2023 cast are revealed tonight in the first challenge of the series.

Last night saw the new cast on this year’s winter series enter a glam villa in South Africa.

Tonight it’s their first morning in the villa and the Islanders are invited to the first challenge of the series, which sees them airing their dirty laundry.

It’s boys vs girls and they each slide into a pool of foam where hidden props will give them clues and a giant pair of pants will reveal a secret.

Love Island: SR9: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Dirty laundry challenge: Tanya, Anna-May, Tanyel, Lana, Ron, Will, Tom, Kai, Haris and Shaq. ©ITV Plc

Once the revelation is uncovered they will each have to snog the Islander they think it relates to, if they guess right, they will each win a point for their team.

But which girl made a catfish account to stalk a guy and got caught? Which boy has had a foursome with his friend and two girls?

Which girl describes her favourite sex position as ‘backshots’? And which boy’s special talent is pulling MILFs?

After the Islanders dirty laundry has been aired, will it be the boys or girls who bring the crown back to the Villa? And have any of the choices of kissing partners left others out to dry?

Meanwhile in tonight’s show, new bombshell Tom has a big decision to make.

Tom made a surprise entrance at the end of the opening episode having been voted for by viewers to join the villa.

Love Island: SR9: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Haris during the Dirty Laundry challenge. ©ITV Plc

Having pulled every girl in the Villa for a chat earlier in the day, Tom had to pick one to couple up with.

The Islanders receive a text inviting them to gather around the fire pit as they await his choice.

Tom delivers his decision, stealing one girl and leaving one boy vulnerable.

Love Island 2023 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.