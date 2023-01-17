New bombshell Tom cracks on in tonight’s episode of Love Island 2023.

Last night’s launch saw five single guys and five single girls enter a glam South African villa.

After coupling up for the first time, they were surprised by the arrival of new bombshell Tom who had been voted for by viewers to enter the villa.

Tonight sees the new Islander waste no time in getting to know the girls.

Love Island: SR9: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tom and Anna-May chat. ©ITV Plc

As the girls and Tom head to the fire pit the boys look on as Ron says: “That’s a bit of a shock isn’t it?”. Kai adds: “We’re vulnerable now boys, we’re vulnerable, he’s a good looking lad.”

Meanwhile, over at the fire pit Tom asks: “How are you guys in your couples?” Tanya replies: “Everyone is still getting to know each other.”

Tom nods in agreement as Tanya then asks: “How tall are you?” to which he replies: “6’5, I like to be the little spoon though…”

Later on, things heat up around the fire pit as the Islanders play a game of dares.

One of the boy’s is dared to snog the Islander he thinks is the best kisser, later adding in the Beach Hut: “it was a good kiss, she’s a good kisser.”

Tanyel is then dared to have a dance off with the Islander of her choice as she challenges Will to bust his best moves, but how does the farmer’s footwork fare?

Another Islander is dared to snog who they would most like to share a bed with other than their partner. Could this lead to some jealousy?

Love Island: SR9: Ep2 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Anna-May, Tanya, Tanyel, Olivia and Lana during the dare game. ©ITV Plc

Meanwhile, new bombshell Tom is dared to snog the three girls he fancies the most. So who does he pick and how do the other boys react?

Soon it’s decision time for Tom. Having pulled every girl in the Villa for a chat earlier in the day, which girl will he choose to couple up with?

The Islanders receive a text inviting them to gather around the fire pit as they await his decision.

It’s time to find out which girl will be picked and which boy will be left vulnerable.

Love Island 2023 airs tonight at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.