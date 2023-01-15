Here’s a first look at the opening episode of Love Island’s 2023 winter series this Monday night.

New host Maya Jama makes an iconic slow-mo entrance into the new South African villa for the first of two series this year.

Season 9 of the dating show launches on Monday, 16 January at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX.

The series begins in epic style, as a helicopter circles over the Villa with the pilot announcing over the tannoy: “Maya Jama on board.”

Maya arrives at the villa by helicopter

The helicopter lands and Maya heads into the Villa, explaining: “It’s a new year, in a brand new Villa, it’s a stunning location ready for some sexy singles looking for love, all we need now are some Islanders.”

Greeting the boys, Maya says: “Hello boys, you alright, shall we have a little chat?”

The boys then line-up as they await the arrival of the girls. But who will couple up with whom? Will Islanders be nabbing partners off of each other straight out of the gate? Will it be love at first sight for any of the singletons? It’s time to grab love by the horns…

The boys line up

Maya chats to the boys

Meanwhile there’s an extra surprise in store with one bombshell already making their way to the villa.

In a Love Island first, fans were given the chance to pick an extra Islander to join the starting cast.

The girls make their entrance

A vote on the Love Island app determined which of two potential bombshells would make a surprise arrival and stir up immediate drama for the new couples.

The results of the poll will be revealed, together with the first couples, in Monday’s show.

Love Island airs at 9PM on ITV2 and ITVX from Monday and continues nightly.