Dancing On Ice 2023 results! First celebrity in the skate off revealed

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu will face the first Dancing On Ice 2023 skate off following Sunday’s live results.

Over the first two weekends, the eleven contestants on this year’s line up will be split in two.

Performing in Sunday’s first show were Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki; Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer; and Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers.

Joining them were Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart; Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield; and Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini.

At the end of each routine, judges Jayne Torvill, Christopher Dean, Oti Mabuse and Ashley Banjo marked all the celebs out of 10.

Viewers could then vote for their favourite of the first six couples with the results combined with the judges’ marks to determine the bottom placed couple.

This week that was Ekin-Su and Brendyn. They will therefore have to skate again and face elimination next Sunday meaning no one left tonight.

Ekin-Su reacted to judges Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield: “I’m just sad but it’s fine. Just keep going.”

They’ll face the celebrity skater who ranks bottom of next Sunday’s scores and votes.

The remaining five celebs and their pros – Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard; Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon; The Vivienne and Colin Grafton; John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman; and Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty – will perform live next Sunday night.

In the bottom two skate-off, the two celebs will perform another skate and the judging panel will choose who to save and who to send home.

Each week Torvill and Dean will alternate the role of Head Judge. In the event of a tie, it’ll be down to them to decide who leaves the competition.

Meanwhile the skaters that make it through the first skate off will go forward to the third episode later this month.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday nights on ITV1 and ITVX.