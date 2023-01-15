Here is tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 line up of contestants and the music they’ll be skating to.

Dancing On Ice makes a return to TV this evening with its brand new series.

Phillip Schofield and Holly Willoughby the show with Torvill and Dean, Ashley Banjo and Oti Mabuse on the judging panel.

Six contestants will kick off Sunday’s opening live show, each dancing a debut routine on the ice together with their professional partners.

Tonight’s Dancing On Ice 2023 Week 1 line up

Michelle Heaton and Łukasz Różycki

Waking Up Dreaming by Shania Twain

Joey Essex and Vanessa Bauer

Mack The Knife by Robbie Williams

Patsy Palmer and Matt Evers

Ride On Time by Black Box

Nile Wilson and Olivia Smart

Sign Of The Times by Harry Styles

Ekin-Su Cülcüloğlu and Brendyn Hatfield

Toxic by Britney Spears

Siva Kaneswaran and Klabera Komini

Rio by Durran Duran

At the end of every skate the panel will mark the couples out of ten before viewers can vote for their favourite.

The judges’ scores and viewer votes will the be combined to determine the bottom couple who will face the first skate off of the series, next weekend.

The remaining celebrity couples – Darren Harriott and Tippy Packard; Mollie Gallagher and Sylvain Longchambon; The Vivienne and Colin Grafton; John Fashanu and Alexandra Schauman and Carley Stenson and Mark Hanretty – will skate live next Sunday.

The bottom ranked skaters from the first two weekends will then face off in the skate off before one is sent home. The two couples will skate again for the judges who will decide who stays and who goes. Torvill & Dean will alternate as head judge with the casting vote.

Dancing On Ice 2023 airs Sunday nights on ITV1.

You can watch episodes online and on catch up via the ITVX website.