Love Island 2023 villa revealed for new winter series in South Africa

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa. ©ITV Plc

The Love Island 2023’s new look villa has been unveiled tonight ahead of next Monday’s launch.

Maya Jama will takeover hosting duties for the new series next week to introduce us to the fresh batch of sexy singletons on the latest Love Island cast.

The new line up are all in search of the getaway of their lives, with passion, romance and drama from the outset.

For the new winter series they’ll be heading to a luxury villa in sunny South Africa.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the kitchen ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the gym. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the firepit. ©ITV Plc

The glam home features the usual Love Island villa amenities including a gym, outdoor kitchen, pools and stunning views.

There’s plenty of beds inside, outside and in the hideaway plus a secret tree house getaway. Finally, of course, there’s the Beach Hut where Islanders can come to let off steam and open up about their true feelings to camera.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the bedroom. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – make up room. ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the hideaway. ©ITV Plc

The new Love Island contestants will move in this weekend ahead of Monday’s launch show.

However they should be braced for a bombshell whenever Maya drops in – she will be appearing in the villa throughout the series to deliver shock announcements and surprise twists that are guaranteed to test relationships in the islanders’ passion-fuelled paradise to the max.

Maya says of hosting the new series “I’ve been a fan for years. It was the first reality show, other than Big Brother, that I made sure I was back at a certain time to watch and all my friends and family were speaking about. Everyone gets involved, everyone has opinions – from the older people in your family to the younger ones.

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – the beach hut ©ITV Plc

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: The Love Island Villa – treehouse. ©ITV Plc

“It’s just fun, it’s fun to see how people play out in different situations and wonder what you would do if you were in the same position. Most of us have had a bit of a holiday romance before and it’s like watching that on telly.”

Love Island starts on ITV2 and ITVX at 9PM, Monday, 16 January and continues nightly.

Once again the main series will again be accompanied by weekly spin-off show, Love Island: Aftersun, on Sunday nights.