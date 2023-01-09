Love Island 2023 contestants: Meet the cast of the new winter series!

The first Love Island 2023 contestants on the cast of this year’s new winter series have been announced.

Set in the sun of South Africa, a new line up of lovestruck singletons will be guided through the twists and turns of coupling up in a jaw-dropping Villa by brand new host Maya Jama.

Iain Stirling returns to narrate as the couples attempt to steal hearts and win over the nation, one pair will ultimately be victorious and be crowned the Love Island winners.

The new cast of singletons are being unveiled throughout today, with the first four names confirmed!

Meet the current cast of Love Island 2023 contestants…

Love Island 2023 cast

Tanya Manhenga

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Tanya Manhenga. ©ITV Plc

Age: 22

From: Liverpool

Occupation: Student (biomedical science) and influencer

Instagram username: @talkswithtt_

Tanya says: “I’m looking for a boyfriend and I think being in a Villa with lots of different people will help me work out who it is I may want.”

Kai Fagan

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Kai Fagan ©ITV Plc

Age: 24

From: Manchester

Occupation: Science and PE teacher

Instagram username: @kaifagan_

Kai says: “I’m single by choice. I’m looking for the right girl. I feel like I have quite high expectations. I don’t feel I should commit to someone unless I’m absolutely buzzing over them, because it’s not fair on them.”

Lana Jenkins

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Lana Jenkins. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: Luton

Occupation: Makeup artist

Instagram username: @lanajenkinss

Says Lana: “I fall in love quickly. I tend to know quite soon if I could fall in love with that person and then, as long as everything is going well, I’ll probably tell them I love them in about a week.”

Ron Hall

Love Island: SR9 on ITV2 and ITVX. Pictured: Ron Hall. ©ITV Plc

Age: 25

From: Essex

Occupation: Financial advisor

Instagram username: @ronhall__

Ron shares: “On meeting me, you’d never know I am blind in one eye. It was the result of a football injury when I was 8; I went in for a header and got kicked in the face. I’ve got two different coloured eyes, one blue and one green. It’s added to my character, there are so many people that are worse off than me. And if anything, losing something like that makes you realise that. It’s not hindered me in any shape or form. It’s a good conversation starter I must admit.”

Love Island 2023 will air on ITV2 and ITVX from Monday, 16 January at 9PM.

On Sunday evening’s, Maya will get the exclusive reaction to all the dates, the dumpings and the dramas that follow in Love Island’s studio show Love Island: Aftersun.