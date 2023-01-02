Young MasterChef contestants: Meet the chefs on new BBC Three series

Here are the contestants taking part in the brand new Young MasterChef on BBC Three!

Fifteen up-and-coming young food talent between the ages of 18 and 25 will face weekly challenges as they compete to become the first Young MasterChef champion

Michelin-trained internet cooking sensation Poppy O’Toole and renowned London chef Kerth Gumbs are judges for the debut series alongside weekly guests.

Young MasterChef will start on Monday, 2 January 2023 at 8PM.

Young MasterChef contestants

Adriana

Adriana. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 22

Occupation: Engineer

Adriana says of signing up: “I wanted to learn new things, I am so open minded and I love to meet new people so it’s so exciting to meet people who love food as much as me. I feel I have a lot to learn but I also have a lot to bring to the table and I’d love to share that.”

Beth

Beth. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 21

Occupation: Midwife

Beth reveals: “I’ve always loved cooking and always wondered if I should have gone into it as a job. Entering in some ways tests me and pushes me to see if I am good enough.”

Olatunde (Bobby)

Olatunde (Bobby). Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 19

Occupation: Mechanical Engineering Student

Bobby says: “I’m constantly trying to learn new skills, taste new food, and meet new people with the same passion for cooking. I also love a challenge, being pushed out of my comfort zone, and having my limits tested, which allows me to create new and exciting food combinations and dishes. I’ve always thought of having a food-related career and if Young MasterChef can help me get closer to that goal, it would be a dream.”

Charlie

Charlie. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 23

Occupation: Student & DJ

Charlie shares: “I am currently studying Economics and Management, however am often cooking or thinking about recipes in my spare time as it gives me an outlet to express creativity. Young MasterChef is a great opportunity to develop my hobby and see if I am decent and to clarify if I could see myself doing it for a living, in one form or another.”

Elysse

Elysse. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 24

Occupation: Social Media Manager

Elysse enthuses: “I love cooking and I want my son to know you can do anything that you put your mind too. I want him to see me living life to the full and that nothing is out of reach if you try hard enough.”

Jaheel

Jaheel. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 20

Occupation: Hospitality Student and Worker

Asked why he signed up, Jaheel says: “To up my skills for sure, and to show people what I’m capable of, I want to get better and become a rounded and skilled chef. I also would love to make my family proud.”

Jordan

Jordan. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 21

Occupation: Vegan Entrepreneur

Jordan says: “I love to push myself and I feel that the competition will help me put my skills to the test, learn techniques and give me a chance to meet like-minded people. It’s about proving to myself what I am capable of. I had a somewhat testing childhood due to being a little “out there” and different. I was often bullied and put down just for being myself. This only made me want to focus more on what I am interested in, because at the end of the day my life is about me. I embrace that I am different because this means I bring a unique perspective.”

Kara

Kara. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 25

Occupation: Social Media Assistant

Kara shares: “I hope to show off my skills – get some feedback to give me the confidence to take the plunge and try and build my own foodie business. I’ve always always loved food, but making that leap is scary so I’m hoping that this will give me the boost.”

Keziah

Keziah. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 21

Occupation: Law Student

Keziah says of taking part: “I wanted to build on my existing skills, and expand my knowledge of flavours. I always make the best of a situation and try to be optimistic, I’m a firm believer in why not giving it a go, what’s the worst that can happen? I want to learn and prove to myself that I’m a great cook.”

Lea

Lea. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 24

Occupation: Lash Artist

Lea reveals: “I used to run a really small home takeaway food service a few years back, it was really successful and I had lots of people locally wanting my food. I then became a mum and life took over, entering Young MasterChef is a chance to start thinking about what’s next for me in terms of career. Now my son is getting a bit older I feel I have the head space to start thinking about these things again which is a really nice feeling.”

Myles

Myles. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 19

Occupation: Carer

Myles says: “I love to eat, I love food and I love people, so this is perfect! I want to become a better cook as I am well aware I’m not the finished article.”

Nathan

Nathan. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 22

Occupation: Acting Student

Nathan says of signing up: “I want to improve my skills rather than show them off. I’m also studying acting so to see how the television side of it works was also of interest, both sides excite me so I thought why not!”

Nazia

Nazia. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 22

Occupation: Paediatric Nurse

Nazia says of joining the show: “I applied because a few years ago I started up my own small food takeaway business and it went so well! This gave me to the little push I needed to challenge myself more. The reviews and feedback from customers, friends and family warmed my heart. When I started my training to be a Nurse, I frequently brought in meals for the Nurses and Doctors on every ward I worked on because it was the least I could do. Having them taste my food and say ‘mmmm’ is the reason why I haven’t stopped cooking! I feel like I’m at the stage now where I want to push things to the next level and Young MasterChef is the perfect place to do this!”

Oscar

Oscar. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 22

Occupation: Waiter

Oscar says: “I want to challenge myself and really see what I’m made of and I don’t want to go through life and think what if. I want to see how far I can take myself and see what I can learn along the way and of course showcase what I am able to do at the moment and elevating that from a good standard to an extraordinary level.

Xavier

Xavier. Credit: BBC/Shine Ltd

Age: 20

Occupation: Psychology Student & Content Creator

Xavier says of signing up: “Most importantly, I wanted to enhance my cooking skills and learn as much as I possibly can. I also hope to show off my skills and meet other young aspiring chef’s who have similar ideas and dreams like I do. I love sharing my food online, so to be able to take it to the next level and share on the telly is a massive reason for doing it.”