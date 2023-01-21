The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep2 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Dustbin. ©Bandicoot TV

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer? Their identity has been officially revealed in this week’s episode.

The Masked Singer UK fourth series is airing weekends on ITV1.

The celebrity guessing game sees celebs fight to put on the best musical performance all while concealing their identities.

The Masked Singer: SR4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Rubbish. ©ITV Plc/Bandicoot TV

One of the contestants on the series 2023 is Rubbish who was eliminated this weekend.

Who is Rubbish on The Masked Singer?

At the end of the second episode, Rubbish took off their mask to reveal snooker champion Stephen Hendry.

He said: “I love the show and its way out of my comfort zone so I thought why not let’s give it a go.”

The Masked Singer: SR4: Ep4 on ITV1 and ITVX. Pictured: Joel Dommett and Stephen Hendry. ©Bandicoot TV

In their first performance, Rubbish sang Robbie Williams’ Let Me Entertain You while their second outing saw them perform Ruby Ruby Ruby by the Kaiser Chiefs.

They said “cleaning up is what I do best” while clues to their identity have included a number of pieces of coloured trash, frames, a Formula 1 car and a red bin with “No. 1”.

They also shared a cryptic riddle: “Inside of my bin is trash I’m compiling, as a person I’m happy but you won’t see my smiling.”

Guesses from the panel included Sir Bradley Wiggins, Jay Blades, Paddy McGuinness and – closest to the correct answer from Jonathan Ross – Ronnie O’Sullivan.

Stephen reacted to the panel’s guesses: “I thought it was so obvious… but then I knew it was me.”

The Masked Singer season 4 continues Saturdays on ITV1.

More masked singers on the show in 2023 are Knitting, Fawn, Piece of Cake, Cat & Mouse, Jellyfish, Otter, Ghost, Pigeon, Jacket Potato, Rhino and Phoenix.

Rubbish is the fourth celeb to take off their mask this year, following Cat & Mouse, Piece of Cake and Ghost.

You can catch up with the series via the ITVX website.